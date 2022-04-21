Martinez (groin), who isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, likely won't play Friday against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Martinez is still sore due to his adductor tightness, and he continues to receive treatment. Although the 34-year-old will travel with the team to Tampa Bay, he's unlikely to play in Friday's series opener. Manager Alex Cora has said that he doesn't think Martinez will require a trip to the injured list, so he should be considered day-to-day.
