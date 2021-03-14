Downs left Sunday's spring game against the Twins after a dive attempt during the seventh inning, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The 22-year-old came off the bench Sunday but didn't have a plate appearance after suffering the injury in the field. Downs was able to leave the field under his own power, so it may not end up being a serious issue.
