Downs was removed from Tuesday's game with Triple-A Worcester to be evaluated for a head injury, Katie Morrison of MassLive.com reports.

The 22-year-old suffered the potential head injury on a play at the plate during the sixth inning, as he went tumbling to the ground when he elected not to slide and collided with the catcher. Downs went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and a walk prior to exiting the contest, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.