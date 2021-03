Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Downs was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins due to a left side injury, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Cora acknowledged the possibility that Downs might be dealing with an oblique strain, but the Red Sox training staff will likely put the middle-infield prospect through more tests before a firmer diagnosis is made. Downs picked up the injury when he dove after a ball while playing shortstop.