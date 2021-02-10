Downs received an invitation to the Red Sox's major-league spring training Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The organization's top prospect spent 2020 at the alternate training site, so he still received some developmental time despite the lack of a minor-league season. Downs had a brief 12-game stint at Double-A in 2019, but he spent most of the year at the High-A level and posted an .861 OPS with 19 homers and 23 stolen bases in 107 games. The 22-year-old could make his major-league debut in 2021, though he's facing long odds to make the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Nabs spot in roster pool•
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Possible second baseman•
-
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Dealt to Red Sox in Betts trade•
-
Dodgers' Jeter Downs: Gets invite to big-league camp•
-
Dodgers' Jeter Downs: Slugs three homers in Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Jeter Downs: Bumped up to Double-A•