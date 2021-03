Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Downs is feeling "OK" after injuring his left side in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cora didn't suggest that Downs would require an MRI, so the 22-year-old appears to have avoided a more serious injury such as an oblique strain. The Red Sox are viewing Downs as day-to-day, but he looks like he'll have a chance to return to the spring lineup later this week.