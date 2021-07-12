Downs went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run Sunday for the American League squad in its 8-3 loss to the National League in the 2021 Futures Game.

While playing with Triple-A Worcester, Downs sustained a head injury in late June that initially appeared to threaten his availability for the Futures Game, but he returned to action July 1 and went 4-for-23 over his final six games to clear up any concern about his availability for the exhibition. Despite not starting in the Futures Game, Downs provided the AL side's only extra-base hit on the day. The 22-year-old second baseman sports a .686 OPS to go with 12 stolen bases across 188 plate appearances at Worcester this season.