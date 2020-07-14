The Red Sox will formally add Downs to their 60-man roster pool Tuesday or Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 21-year-old Downs is the Red Sox's top infield prospect, with most of his minor-league action to date coming at shortstop. With Xander Bogaerts entrenched at that position, however, Downs' most realistic path to a full-time role in the majors comes at second base, where Michael Chavis and Jose Peraza currently check in as the top options on the depth chart. Boston is likely content to proceed with that duo manning the position in 2020, but if Chavis, Peraza or Bogaerts ends up missing extensive time for whatever reason, Downs could get his first taste of the big leagues. Downs reached Double-A at the tail end of 2019 but spent most of the campaign in High-A, slashing .276/.362/.526 with 24 home runs and 24 stolen bases between both levels.