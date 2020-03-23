Downs has made 82 starts at second base during his minor league career, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Downs is primarily a shortstop, but that spot on the Red Sox is locked up by Xander Bogaerts (six-year contract). As such, Downs' quickest path to the majors is at second base, where the Red Sox are unsettled in the long term due to Dustin Pedroia's knee injury. Developmentally, Downs' estimated time of arrival to MLB is 2021, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the organization give him more time at second base at Double-A Portland, then at Triple-A Pawtucket.