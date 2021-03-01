Downs went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's spring game against the Twins.

Downs showed why he's Boston's top prospect, entering the game in the fifth inning and belting a two-run homer. The next inning he smoked an RBI-single to right-center. Downs appeared at shortstop Sunday, but his long-term position in the organization will be at second base, which has been a black hole since Dustin Pedroia's balky knees eventually forced him to retire. The 22-year-old infielder didn't play in 2020 and has just 12 games above High-A, so it's likely Downs will open the season at Double-A Portland and could land at Triple-A Worcester before the end of the season.