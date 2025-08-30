Slaten allowed two hits and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Pirates.

This was Slaten's first appearance since being activated off the injured list Thursday and, understandably, it was shaky. He allowed a leadoff single to Oneil Cruz, who was then erased on a double play. But Slaten then issued a two-out walk and allowed a single before wriggling out of the threat. Slaten's previous appearance in the majors was May 28.