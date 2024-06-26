Hendriks (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey said Hendriks has been throwing "half-mound" sessions, but Wednesday's activity marks the reliever's first session throwing on the top of the mound since undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery last August. "He's doing really well," Bailey said. "Obviously we're following the guidelines of the medical staff and our trainers, and the surgeon, of course. He's been hitting every target possible." If Wednesday's session goes well, a normal progression would have Hendriks throwing two bullpens per week before ramping up to face hitters.