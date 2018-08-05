Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Launches 13th homer
Moreland went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.
After sitting on the bench and watching Steve Pearce blast four homers over the last two games, Moreland wasted no time in showing off his own power once he got back in the lineup, taking rookie Chance Adams deep in the first inning for his 13th home run of the season. The 32-year-old now has a .269/.342/.486 slash line, and while he'll likely continue splitting reps at first base with Pearce, the left-handed hitting Moreland should see the majority of starts over the final two months.
