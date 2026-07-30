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Red Sox's Nick Sogard: Plays role in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sogard started at second base and went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

After the A's went up, 2-1, in the bottom of the fifth inning, Sogard's run-scoring single a half inning later tied the game. He was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday to replace Curtis Mead (wrist), who was placed on the injured list. Sogard, who bats from both sides of the plate and has experience at all four infield spots, will be part of a rotation at the keystone along with Romy Gonzalez and Anthony Seigler.

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