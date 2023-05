Devers went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Padres.

Devers homered in back-to-back innings, going yard in the second and third. The infielder's first long ball put Boston up 1-0, while the second one drove in three runs, extending the lead to 6-0. The 26-year-old now has 13 homers on the year, tied for fourth in MLB.