Devers went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Cardinals.

In addition to extending his RBI streak to four games, the rookie also started the 31st triple play in Red Sox history, grabbing a Yadier Molina grounder in the fourth inning, stepping on third base and firing a strike to Eduardo Nunez at second to initiate the 5-4-3 triple play and squash a Cards rally in what at the time was a 1-0 game. Devers continues to display poise well beyond his age, and the 20-year-old's 1.078 OPS isn't too shabby either.