Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-0 win against the Royals on Saturday.
Devers capped the scoring in the contest with a solo blast in the fifth inning. It was his 22nd long ball of the season, tied for eighth-most in the majors. Devers also has 59 RBI and is on pace to reach both 30 home runs and 100 RBI for the third time in the past four seasons.
