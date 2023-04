Devers went 2-for-4 with two homers along with five RBI in Saturday's 14-5 win over Detroit.

Devers unloaded on a Garrett Hill offering in the second inning with the bases loaded for a grand slam that gave Boston a 6-0 lead. The star third baseman hit his second homer of the day and fourth of the year in the seventh of Tyler Alexander. Devers is off to an excellent start with a slash of .343/.361/.771 over eight games and 35 at-bats.