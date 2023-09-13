Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-2 loss to the Yankees in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. He did not start the nightcap but walked as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of a 4-1 loss.

Devers led off the fourth inning with his 30th home run and snapped a 19-game drought without going deep. With the homer, Devers entered an elite club in franchise history with three 30-homer seasons before the age of 27. He joined Hall of Famers Jim Rice and Ted Williams in that achievement.