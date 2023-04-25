site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Leads AL in homers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Devers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to Baltimore.
Devers is mashing to open the season and leads the American League with nine homers. His 16 extra-base hits are tied for most in MLB with Matt Chapman.
