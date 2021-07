Devers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in Friday's 11-5 win over Philadelphia.

The All-Star third baseman padded Boston's lead with a solo shot in the third inning off Philadelphia starter Vince Velasquez. Devers has hit three long balls in eight games in July, and he's up to 22 for the year. The 24-year-old has added 72 RBI, 59 runs scored, three stolen bases and a .287/.356/.576 slash line through 360 plate appearances.