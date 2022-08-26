Devers is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Devers had started all 21 games since returning from the injured list Aug. 2, but he'll receive a day off after posting a .626 OPS during that stretch. Christian Arroyo will shift to third base and Enrique Hernandez to second while Jarren Duran starts in center field.
