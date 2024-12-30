Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday that Devers is the team's third baseman "as of now," Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The "as of now" part is the takeaway here. It's been reported that Boston has considered shifting Devers to first base, and that seems to still be in play if the club makes an outside addition at third base. The Red Sox have been connected to Alex Bregman via free agency and Nolan Arenado via trade this offseason.