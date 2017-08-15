Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Swats two homers Monday
Devers went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Indians.
Devers, who has three homers in the last two games, has hit six homers over the first 16 games of his career, becoming the second Red Sox player to accomplish that feat in 100 years (Sam Horn is the other).
