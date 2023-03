Tapia will make Boston's Opening Day roster after the Red Sox optioned Jarren Duran to Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Tapia, who slashed .265/.292/.380 with the Blue Jays last season, will join Rob Refsnyder as Boston's bench outfielders to begin the regular campaign. It's unclear how long of a leash Tapia will have while Duran, who has flashed potential but struggled in his major-league career, waits in Worcester.