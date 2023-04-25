McGuire (hand) will start at catcher and bat ninth in Tuesday's game in Baltimore, Tyler Milliken of 98.5 The Sports Hub Boston reports.
McGuire was out of commission for a couple days after taking a foul tip off the hand, but he's fine. He'll catch starting pitcher Corey Kluber on Tuesday while No. 1 backstop Connor Wong gets a breather.
