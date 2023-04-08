site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-reese-mcguire-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McGeuire is out of the lineup for Saturday's game at Detroit, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
McGuire is 4-for-13 to begin the and will continue splitting time behind the plate with Connor Wong. With Wong starting Saturday, each catcher has started four games this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read