McGuire was scratched from the Red Sox's lineup ahead of Thursday's spring training game against the Phillies due to an illness, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
McGuire will likely sit out the Red Sox's next few games as he recovers from his illness. The 29-year-old is 4-for-18 with a run scored this spring and appears in line to back up Connor Wong behind the dish this season.
