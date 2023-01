McGuire agreed to a one-year, $1.225 million contract with the Red Sox in January of 2023 to avoid arbitration, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

McGuire played in a career-high 89 games between the White Sox and Red Sox last season and had a .269/.307/.369 slash line. The 27-year-old hit especially well in 36 contests for Boston with an .877 OPS, and he currently projects to split catching duties with Connor Wong in 2023.