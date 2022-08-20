McGuire is not in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles.
He has seemingly passed Kevin Plawecki as Boston's top catcher, but Plawecki is behind the dish and hitting ninth in this one. McGuire is hitting .375 with zero home runs in 10 games this month.
