McGuire was pulled from Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay due to a left thumb contusion, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
McGuire injured his thumb while catching warmup throws from Tanner Houck ahead of the third inning and was replaced by Connor Wong. There's no word on how long McGuire will be held out, but Wong figures to see more consistent starts behind the plate while McGuire recovers.
