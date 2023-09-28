McGuire (thumb) was available to play Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
McGuire injured his thumb while taking warmup pitches prior to the start of the third inning of Tuesday's loss to the Rays. Connor Wong replaced him Tuesday and started Wednesday. Boston manager Alex Cora said McGuire was available off the bench if needed.
