Newcomb (0-1) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against Baltimore.

All four runs against Newcomb came during an ugly first inning, but he still allowed five more baserunners over the next three frames. He threw 40 of 64 pitches for strikes and forced four whiffs on just five swings against his slurve. Newcomb has not made more than four starts at the MLB level since the 2018 season with Atlanta. He's currently projected to face the Cardinals at home this weekend, but will likely lose his rotation spot once Brayan Bello (shoulder) and Lucas Giolito (hamstring) are ready to return sometime this month.