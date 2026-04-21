Red Sox's Tyler Samaniego: Officially called up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox recalled Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.
The left-hander was sent to Worcester last week but is back in the majors with Sonny Gray (hamstring) landing on the injured list. Samaniego made his first three MLB appearances during his stint with Boston earlier this season, and he went unscored upon with a 4:3 K:BB across 3.2 innings.
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