The Reds reinstated Lively (pectoral) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

A right pectoral strain forced Lively onto the IL on Aug. 2, but he's now ready to return to the Cincinnati rotation. However, Lively isn't immediately expected to start for the Reds, as he's instead likely to be deployed in bulk relief behind opener Fernando Cruz in Saturday's game in Arizona. Lively didn't perform well during his rehab assignment, surrendering 10 earned runs over just 5.2 innings with Triple-A Louisville while striking out six batters and walking two. He holds a 5.20 ERA and 1.35 WHIP on the season and remains a risky fantasy option.