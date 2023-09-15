Lively allowed three runs on four hits over 4.1 innings against the Tigers on Thursday. He struck out four and did not issue any walks.

Lively went 1-2-3 through the Tigers' lineup after relieving Sam Moll to open the third inning, but immediately ran into trouble in the fourth, yielding three consecutive hits, including a two-run home run to Akil Baddoo. The right-hander hit another snag in the seventh, surrendering a leadoff single while also allowing a batter to reach due to a throwing error. It wasn't a great outing for Lively in his return from the Covid-19-related injured list and he's now allowed at least three runs in each of his last three appearances, dating back to Aug. 1. He's also given up at least one home run in six consecutive outings.