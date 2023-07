Lively (pectoral) will be activated from the injured list and start Sunday's game against the Brewers, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lively has been sidelined since June 24, and he'll return to the mound without a rehab assignment. It's unclear how deep he may be able to work into the game as a result, though it has been only 17 days since he last took the mound.