Lively (pectoral) could return from the injured list and make a start before the All-Star break, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lively landed on the injured list Saturday (retroactive to June 21) with a right pectoral strain, though he doesn't appear to be facing an extended stay. Lively holds a 4.11 ERA and 1.26 WHIP through 46 innings this season and is eligible to return July 6 -- four days before the All-Star break.