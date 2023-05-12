Lively (1-0) was credited with the win against the Mets on Thursday, allowing four hits and striking out one batter over three innings.

Derek Law drew the start for the Reds and went 1.1 frames. Cincinnati put up four runs in the bottom of the first, and Lively was credited with the victory as a result of following Law and keeping New York off the scoreboard over his three innings. This was Lively's first major-league win since 2017 and his first big-league appearance since 2019. The right-hander looks to be in line to fill the void left when Luis Cessa was designated for assignment Tuesday, though it's not yet clear if Lively will be working entirely as a bulk reliever or if he may see traditional starts.