Lively (pectoral) allowed three runs on six hits and struck out five without walking a batter over 5.2 innings, taking a no-decision in Saturday's extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Lively missed just over three weeks with a pectoral strain. The right-hander was the Reds' third pitcher of the contest, and he held his own with a solid outing, aside from a three-run home run by Ketel Marte in the fifth inning. Lively has gone seven appearances without a win, but he had just one truly awful outing in that span. He's at a 5.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 69:19 K:BB through 76.2 innings over 15 appearances (12 starts) this season. Lively is projected to make his next appearance at home against the Cubs.