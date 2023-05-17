Lively is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Yankees at Great American Ballpark, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After receiving a call-up from Triple-A Louisville last week, Lively ended up making his 2023 big-league debut as a bulk reliever behind opener Derek Law. He ultimately picked up a win May 11 against the Mets while working three scoreless innings behind opener Derek Law that day, but Lively took the loss in Monday's series opener in Colorado after covering 2.1 innings in a traditional relief role. Given that he'll be returning to the hill Friday on three days' rest, Lively could be on somewhat of a limited pitch count in the start.