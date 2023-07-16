Lively left Sunday's game against the Brewers after four innings with cramping, but he said he expects to make his next start, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was effective on the mound Sunday, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out three over four innings. Reds manager David Bell suggested afterward that the heat got to Lively, who was forced off the mound after 57 pitches. It doesn't sound like he's is in any real danger of missing his start next, but fantasy managers should still proceed with caution given Lively's underwhelming supporting metrics.