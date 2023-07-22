Lively didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-6 win over the Diamondbacks, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

The journeyman right-hander came up one out short of collecting his fifth win of the season, getting the hook after 76 pitches (49 strikes) following a two-out RBI triple by Ketel Marte that shrunk Cincinnati's lead to one run. Lively hasn't thrown more than 80 pitches in any of his last four starts as manager David Bell has him on a short leash -- while he has a solid 3.44 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 18.1 innings over that stretch, he's completed five innings only once and has zero wins, putting a firm cap on his fantasy utility. Lively is next set to take the mound on the road next week in Milwaukee.