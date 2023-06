The Reds placed Lively on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right pectoral strain.

Lively had already been scratched from his next scheduled start Sunday versus Atlanta with what was initially described as pec soreness. Now, the 31-year-old righty will officially miss multiple turns through the rotation. The Reds didn't announce a corresponding move, so it remains to be seen who will start in Lively's place Sunday.