Lively allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four over four relief innings in Tuesday's 7-0 loss to the Twins.

The plan Tuesday was not to need Lively for that many innings or at all, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Reds manager David Bell scripted a bullpen game and had the ability for relievers to cover the entire game instead of turning to Lively. The manager had four relievers open the game, but the plan went awry when Cincinnati fell behind early and had a lifeless offense. Bell said he plans to manage the final two weeks as if it were the playoffs, which could mean shorter outings for starters and multiple relievers.