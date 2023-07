Lively (pectoral) appears lined up to start Sunday against the Brewers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Brett Kennedy was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday after starting Tuesday versus the Nationals, so the Reds have an open rotation spot. Lively will apparently be allowed to skip a minor-league rehab assignment as he makes a swift return from the right pectoral strain that sent him to the injured list June 24.