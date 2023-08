The Reds placed Lively on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right pectoral strain.

Lively's pectoral injury could help explain why he allowed 13 earned runs over four innings during Tuesday's blowout loss to the Cubs. The 31-year-old righty will now be sidelined for the next two weeks, meanwhile Daniel Duarte will come up from Triple-A Louisvile to fill Lively's roster spot.