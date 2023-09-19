Lively is expected to work as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Fernando Cruz in Tuesday's game against the Twins, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After being activated from the COVID-19-related injured list last Thursday, Lively looks poised to make his second consecutive appearance as a bulk reliever. While working behind Derek Law in an 8-2 loss to the Tigers in his return to action, Lively took a no-decision after giving up three earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings. Cruz is expected to work just an inning or two Tuesday before turning the game over to Lively, who is the Reds pitcher most likely to factor into the decision. Looking ahead, Lively could end up sticking as a pure reliever, as the Reds have three remaining off days that would allow the team to get by with a four-man rotation the rest of the way. After tossing seven innings of two-run ball in Monday's 7-3 win, Connor Phillips could be poised to remain in the rotation as the No. 4 pitcher rather than Lively.