Lively (pectoral) allowed six runs on six hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning in a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Lively began a rehab assignment and was pulled after just 32 pitches. The right-hander had been scheduled to throw 85 pitches, per Annie Sabo of Bally Sports Cincinnati. Prior to the start, there was talk of Lively coming back to the Reds following Sunday's outing, but the short pitch count (and results) likely extends his time away from the majors.