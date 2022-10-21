Farmer finished the 2022 season with a 3.83 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, five holds and two saves over 47 innings, but had a 2.83 ERA over 35 innings following his second call-up on July 9, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Farmer will be eligible for his third season of arbitration this offseason, which means that the Reds, who were in austerity mode, have to decide whether to tender him a contract. Typically a team in that position will opt to go cheap in the bullpen. He projects to make somewhere between $1.4-$1.85 million should he get tendered a contract.